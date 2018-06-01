Edwardsville man dies after one car accident in Olathe

The Olathe Police Department has identified a man who died after a single car accident at 159th Street and Old 59 Highway Thursday.
Ryan Howes of Edwardsville, Kan., was driving his pickup truck south on Old 59 Highway on Thursday morning. He drove off the road striking a tree around 8:23 a.m. Police found Howes trapped in the truck and in serious condition. No one else was in the vehicle
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries on Friday.
The accident is still under investigation.
