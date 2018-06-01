NFL star Charles Harris talks about giving back to his KC high school

Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner held a press conference on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:30am to announce that she will be dropping the charges in the Felony Tampering with a Computer case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
Two maintenance workers have been charged with obstruction of law enforcement in the Schlitterbahn case. David Hughes, 58, of Basehor, and John Zalsman, 54, of Kansas City, Kan., entered not guilty pleas in a Wyandotte County courtroom.
Icelandair begins seasonal transatlantic air service between Kansas City and Reykjavik, Iceland, with the first-ever scheduled nonstop flight out of Kansas City International Airport on May 26, 2018. The plane arrived at KCI on Friday evening.
The love of all things "Star Wars" began for Karen Rogers when she was 3 years old. Over the years she has collected memorabilia and has introduced her children to the movies. The entire family was heading to "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opening night.
A Kansas City, North woman, who only wanted to be identified as Lindsey, says she decided to openly carry a handgun to protect herself and her 9-month-old son and boyfriend after a shooting at an apartment complex left one man dead.
Kylan Scheele put his school, Truman High in Independence, up for sale on Craigslist as a senior prank. The school saw it as a credible threat, and now Scheele is not allowed to participate in graduation.