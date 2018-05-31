Kids get chance to make space gloves at Museum at Prairiefire, but spots are few

Kansas City area elementary students will have a chance this summer to engineer space gloves in a free classroom project developed by NASA and the Museum of Science in Boston.
The Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park was one of 13 sites selected to participate in the program for third- through fifth-graders. The first session, beginning July 23, is reserved for 12 students from KC Urban Advantage, a program to improve science literacy for under-served children.
The second session is open to the public. Parents may sign up their children beginning July 30 at www.museumatpf.org. The first 12 registrants will be enrolled.
For more information call the Museum at Prairiefire's education department at 913-333-3551 or email education@visitthemap.org.
Comments