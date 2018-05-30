I-70 reopens after crash kills motorist stranded during heavy rains in KC

A stranded driver died early Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 that closed the highway down for more than four hours.
The crash occurred about 12:35 a.m. Wednesday near Sterling Avenue as heavy rain was falling, according to police.
Police dispatchers had received a call about a stranded motorist standing outside his pickup, according to Sgt. Kari Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers then learned that the man and his pickup had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver had minor injuries.
Police determined that the man's truck had stalled in the middle lane of I-70. A silver vehicle headed east rear ended the pickup, sending it down the right embankment where it came to rest against a chain link fence.
A white SUV saw the crash and tried to avoid it, but struck the left rear of the silver car, spinning it around. A dark gray vehicle struck debris from the crash as well as the man's body, according to police.
It's unknown if the man was ejected from the pickup or was standing outside of it at the time of the crash, according to police.
The highway remained closed until shortly after 5 a.m. from Blue Ridge Cutoff to Sterling while police investigated the crash.
Comments