Lawrence officer-involved shooting preceded by 'struggle' near Mass Street, police say

A person was injured in an officer-involved shooting near Massachusetts Street in Lawrence.
The shooting occurred near Sixth and Vermont streets, one block from Massachusetts Street, the Lawrence Police Department tweeted Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m.
"The subject shot is being transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries at this time," Lawrence police said.
About an hour later, Lawrence police tweeted more information, saying the subject is in stable condition.
No officers were reported injured.
A knife was recovered at the scene, though police said it is unclear if it belonged to the subject.
The shooting was preceded by a traffic stop near Sixth and Massachusetts streets just after 5 p.m.
About five minutes later, the officer called dispatch "in distress for emergency assistance," police said.
"As officers arrived to assist, some type of struggle was occurring and an officer fired their weapon, and the subject was struck," police said.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office will handle an investigation of the shooting.
