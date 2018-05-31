Former mayor Kay Barnes finally has something named for her (hint: it’s not a street)

City will dedicate Kansas City Convention Center ballroom for former Mayor Kay Barnes Former Mayor Kay Barnes, who led a revival of downtown Kansas City during her two terms from 1999 to 2007, will have the grand ballroom at the Kansas City Convention Center dedicated to her. Neil Nakahodo ×

