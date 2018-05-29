Police on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, identified the man who died when he crashed his SUV into a house in Independence as Ricky Wayne Powell, 52, of Liberty. The crash occurred about 11:10 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 35th and Crane streets. This Google Maps Street View is from August 2011.
Police identify man killed after crashing into Independence house

By Robert A. Cronkleton

May 29, 2018 08:53 AM

The man who died after crashing a SUV into a house in Independence over the Memorial Day weekend was identified as Ricky Wayne Powell, 52, of Liberty, Independence police said Tuesday.

Powell died in the crash about 11:10 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 35th and Crane streets.

Powell was headed south in a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe on Crane Street when the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the house.

Although the residents were home, no one inside the house was injured.

Police said they were continuing to investigate the crash.

