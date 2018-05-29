Police identify man killed after crashing into Independence house

The man who died after crashing a SUV into a house in Independence over the Memorial Day weekend was identified as Ricky Wayne Powell, 52, of Liberty, Independence police said Tuesday.
Powell died in the crash about 11:10 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 35th and Crane streets.
Powell was headed south in a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe on Crane Street when the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the house.
Although the residents were home, no one inside the house was injured.
Police said they were continuing to investigate the crash.
