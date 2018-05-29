Motorcyclist reported missing found dead in rural Ray County crash

A 23-year-old Richmond, Mo., man who had been reported missing over the Memorial Day holiday weekend was found dead along Missouri 210 in rural Ray County.
Richard Watson died when the 2011 Kawasaki he was riding ran off the right side of Missouri 210 just west of Route EE and overturned. He was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest in a group of trees, according to a preliminary crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The exact date and time of the crash was not known.
Watson, however, had been missing since late Saturday, according to radio station KMZU in Carrollton, Mo.
He had been last seen headed west from Richmond about 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.
