KCK man hospitalized after rollover accident that shuts down I-70 on-ramp

A Kansas City, Kan., man has been hospitalized after he lost control of his car on an Interstate 70 ramp and rolled several times.
The crash was not fatal.
Perry Handy Jr., was wearing his seat belt but may be injured, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. He was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Within a few minutes after 2 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol was on its way to the scene.
Around 2:45 p.m., an ramp from 18th Street Expressway toward eastbound Interstate 70 was closed. A tow truck was removing the 1999 Ford Explorer Handy was driving.
According to KHP, the tread on one of the Explorer's tires was low and caused Handy to lose control. His was the only car involved.
Comments