Missing 12-year-old found safe after nearly a week, Kansas City police say

A 12-year-old runaway who had been missing for about a week has been found safe.
Kansas City Police announced on Twitter Sunday night that Tavon Miller, 12, had been found after missing for nearly a week. The department put out notice on Twitter May 23 that Tavon had been missing since May 21.
Tavon went missing near 36th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. Police said at the time he might be near 21st Street and Lister Avenue with an older female teen.
Police did not say how or where Tavon was found, only that he was safe.
On Twitter, police thanked followers for keeping their eyes out.
The Kansas City police department did not immediately return a request for comment.
