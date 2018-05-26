International air travel comes to Kansas City with inaugural Icelandair flight
Icelandair begins seasonal transatlantic air service between Kansas City and Reykjavic, Iceland, with the first-ever scheduled nonstop flight out of Kansas City International Airport on May 26, 2018. The plane arrived at KCI on Friday evening.
A Kansas City, North woman, who only wanted to be identified as Lindsey, says she decided to openly carry a handgun to protect herself and her 9-month-old son and boyfriend after a shooting at an apartment complex left one man dead.
The love of all things "Star Wars" began for Karen Rogers when she was 3 years old. Over the years she has collected memorabilia and has introduced her children to the movies. The entire family was heading to "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opening night.
Kylan Scheele put his school, Truman High in Independence, up for sale on Craigslist as a senior prank. The school saw it as a credible threat, and now Scheele is not allowed to participate in graduation.
One mausoleum resembles the Parthenon in Greece. Another could easily be mistaken for a church. These mausoleums in Mount Washington Cemetery and at Elmwood Cemetery house some of Kansas City's elites.
Crossroads Academy high school students plan to travel to the Global Solutions Lab next month and share ideas for solving some of the world's most pressing issues at the United Nations in New York City.
Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn wouldn't say where he got the money he gave to Al Watkins. Faun says it was for audio outlining allegations against Gov. Greitens. Faughn's lawyer, Chuck Hatfield, sparred with Rep. Jay Barnes in this clip.
Missouri lawmakers read testimony from Gov. Eric Greitens' alleged victim from a deposition in the now-dropped criminal case against the governor. Greitens' lawyers asked the woman about high personal details.
A Kansas City minister surprised a former South Dakota lawman last week by returning the badge he stole from him more than 50 years ago. Photos from the Sioux Falls Argus Leader via The Associated Press.
What do you do on a hot Friday afternoon after preparing for concrete since 6 a.m.? Have a blanket fight! Three brothers and two other close friends had an impromptu blanket fight while working in Olathe.