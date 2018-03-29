Bed bugs discovered at KCI in a sitting area near restaurants

Bed bugs were discovered Thursday inside Terminal B of the Kansas City International Airport.
Airport staff found the bed bugs on a chair in a sitting area near several restaurants, according to Kathleen Hefner, a spokeswoman for KCI.
"The mezzanine area in Terminal B is closed briefly out of an abundance of caution to clean for bed bugs found (in a chair) by staff," Hefner said.
Hefner stressed that the bed bugs, though located near restaurants, have not contaminated the food prep areas.
"This is not a food-related issue," she said. "The restaurants just happened to be adjacent to the seating in the area."
