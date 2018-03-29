Royals' Greater Kansas City Day 2018 looking like a record winner for charity

Greater Kansas City Day, a Royals tradition that raises money for disabled and disadvantaged kids, might be the most successful ever, officials said Thursday.
"I'm guessing this is going to be a record year," said Paul Searcy, a co-chairman of the event and a board member of the Rotary Youth Camp. "Greater Kansas City Day is our biggest fundraising event. Last year we raised over $315,000 and this year I expect we'll raise even more than that."
Searcy is also a manager for audience development at The Kansas City Star, which collaborates with the Royals and area Rotary clubs for the event pegged to the Royals home opener.
About 1,200 volunteers and local celebrities were on street corners around the metro selling $2 commemorative editions of The Star and $10 Royals flags marking the 50th anniversary of the franchise.
Never miss a local story.
Proceeds support the youth camp and other children's charities. The camp at Lake Jacomo allows disabled and disadvantaged youths enjoy a summer camp experience for free.
A couple dozen Royals and Chiefs stars autographed papers, flags, posters and more at a First Pitch Party on Thursday morning at Union Station.
Among those in line were Marylin McGreevy and her mother, Billie Schmedding, who was enjoying a free Dunkin Donut in her wheelchair. They had driven to Kansas City from their home at the Lake of the Ozarks.
"We would have been up here earlier but the fog got us," said McGreevy, who has been a Royals fan since the team played at the old Municipal Stadium and who went to Cooperstown, N.Y., for George Brett's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
"We just love baseball," McGreevy said, "especially the Royals."
Kelly Brownfield of the USO of Missouri also made the trip to the First Pitch Party from Fort Leonard Wood in south central Missouri. She brought Maverick, a European blue Great Dane who was wearing a Royals cape. Maverick is a therapy dog who is a support for wounded warriors and a comfort for children at military funerals.
Brownfield said Royals Charities has been a huge supporter of the USO.
"Everyone knows when they come into our USO it's Royals Country," she said. "There's no Cardinals stuff in our USO."
Despite the ominous clouds, Ben Aken, vice president for community relations for the Royals, said this year's Greater Kansas City Day was a good one.
"We're so dependent upon the weather," he said. "Some years it's raining and it's hard to encourage people to stop and roll down the window to buy a paper. Today, the weather is chilly but we have plenty of volunteers out. Signs look like things are going well.
"Turnout here at Union Station is better than we've had in years past."
Comments