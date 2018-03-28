Woman's body found in the back of a U-Haul in KC. Police classify it as suspicious

A woman's body was discovered in the back of a U-Haul moving truck Wednesday afternoon near 80th and Paseo.
Kansas City police classified the death as suspicious, though Sgt. Kari Thompson said there were no signs of force.
Authorities were alerted to the area about 5 p.m. when a person found the victim, Thompson said.
Kansas City fire officials responded and performed life-saving techniques. The victim was later declared dead at the scene.
Never miss a local story.
Her age is unclear at this time, Thompson said.
The U-Haul bore Arizona plates: AD-47081.
Thompson urged anyone who lives or works in the area, or who saw the U-Haul recently, to submit a tip at the TIPS Hotline: 816-474-8477.
Comments