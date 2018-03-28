Woman's body found in the back of a U-Haul in KC. Police classify it as suspicious

SHARE COPY LINK After the discovery of a woman's body in the back of a U-Haul truck in Kansas City, police classified the death as suspicious. Kansas City fire paramedics performed life-saving techniques, but the woman was declared dead on the scene. Max Londberg

After the discovery of a woman's body in the back of a U-Haul truck in Kansas City, police classified the death as suspicious. Kansas City fire paramedics performed life-saving techniques, but the woman was declared dead on the scene. Max Londberg