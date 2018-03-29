The Star's Dave Helling earns recognition for editorial leadership on KCI contract

Kansas City Star editorial writer Dave Helling has earned a national editorial leadership award for his work involving Kansas City's handling of a contract for a new airport terminal.
The American Society of News Editors will present the 2018 Burl Osborne Award for Editorial Leadership to Helling in September.
Colleen McCain Nelson, vice president and editorial page editor at The Star, characterized Helling's work as embracing all elements of strong public journalism.
"Dave led what became an editorial crusade for good government and transparency, investigating every facet of the airport project and the politics surrounding it. He wrote editorials that were filled with scoops and original reporting, simultaneously breaking news and holding Kansas City leaders to account," Nelson said. "His commentary epitomized editorial leadership, and it made a difference in this important public policy debate."
Judges praised Helling's leadership in challenging city leaders and holding them accountable.
"Admittedly, Kansas City Star editorial writer David Helling had us at 'secret, no-bid contract.' His series of relentlessly well-reported editorials on the mayor’s attempt to hand over a $1 billion airport construction contract with no public scrutiny was all about leadership. Indeed, Helling’s entry shows the valued role that editorial boards bravely take in their communities on a daily basis."
Kansas City originally reached agreement with Kansas City-based Burns & McDonnell to build a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Helling's editorials contributed to the city's decision to open the contract to competition, which a different bidder ultimately won.
Helling stayed on the issue, following the bidding process with a critical eye.
"Financial plans would remain secret. Design proposals — secret. Qualifications — secret. Questions and answers with proposers, now set for Aug. 14? Behind closed doors," he wrote in a subsequent look at the city's actions.
Helling, a political reporter and columnist at The Star before joining its editorial board, said the Osborne award surprised and flattered him.
"I'd just started writing editorials last year," he said. "To get something like this is affirmation you're on the right track."
The Star's series "Why so secret, Kansas?" was a finalist for the ASNE's O'Brien Fellowship Award for Impact in Public Service Journalism. The series highlighted multiple examples of state and local agencies hiding information from the public.
