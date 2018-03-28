Greater Kansas City Day celebrates Royals and helps disabled kids go to summer camp

This Thursday is all about Kansas City, the Royals and helping disabled and disadvantaged kids.
The 31st Greater Kansas City Day coincides with the baseball home-opener against the Chicago White Sox.
Rotarians and local celebrities will be at street corners and other locations throughout town Thursday morning selling commemorative editions of The Kansas City Star. Special Royals 50th season flags will also be available at area Price Chopper stores.
Proceeds benefit Royals Charities, the Rotary Youth Camp and other local children's charities.
Never miss a local story.
People can also support the cause and participate in other Royals activities at a free "First Pitch Party" from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Union Station, inside and out. Kansas City sports celebrities will be on hand to give autographs. The Royals game begins at 3:15 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.
The Rotary Youth Foundation offers a free summer camp for disabled and disadvantaged kids at Lake Jacomo. The camp has cabins and tents, a mess hall, a nature trail and a wheelchair-accessible, Olympic-size swimming pool. More than 400,000 children have benefited since 1924.
Comments