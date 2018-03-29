Tuesday's a big municipal election day — lots of taxes, not enough candidates

Voters in nearly 70 Missouri cities, townships and villages in the Kansas City region will go to the polls Tuesday. They'll pick mayors and council members, fill school board seats and weigh requests for new, higher or reauthorized taxes. If you live in one of these places, here's what you should know:
Biggest ballot question: City of Kansas City voters in Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties will be asked to approve a 20-year extension of the 1-cent sales tax for capital improvements.
The tax, in place since 1983, would net an estimated $70 million annually, with revenue flowing into three different buckets. Thirty-five percent is divided equally between the six councilmanic districts for the nitty-gritty basics of neighborhood conservation, including streets, curbs, sidewalks, bridges and stormwater drainage. Projects are recommended by a Public Improvements Advisory Committee (PIAC) appointed by the mayor and City Council.
Twenty-five percent would be set aside for street resurfacing and repair.
Never miss a local story.
The major issue involves the other 40 percent, which is earmarked for maintenance and improvement of public infrastructure. City Hall wants to use about $5 million a year from this revenue stream for its portion of the estimated $200 million it will take to replace the crumbling 62-year-old Buck O'Neil Bridge.
The state is expected to cover $100 million, with other regional jurisdictions kicking in $40 million. Absent any help from the federal government, that leaves the last $60 million to Kansas City. City Manager Troy Schulte said the city would borrow the money and use the annual $5 million over the next decade to service the debt. Given the anticipated 75-year lifespan of a new bridge, Schulte said, it is a prudent investment.
Mayor Sly James and members of the City Council have been hitting the civic and neighborhood group circuit to campaign for the sales tax, emphasizing the importance of replacing the O'Neil bridge, which carries an average of 44,000 vehicles a day across the Missouri River. In his State of the City address this week, James called it a "top priority for the entire region." They are also promising residents that no neighborhood conservation money will be used for the bridge.
The proposed 20-year term for the renewal is unusually long. Past extensions have been for five or 10 years. It means that if revenue estimates hold, two decades-worth of the one-cent levy will generate a healthy chunk of change — about $1.6 billion.
City officials said they want the tax to run concurrently with the 20-year, $800 million general obligation bond package approved by voters in April 2017. This way, they said, the penny will be a steady source of revenue for maintaining or improving projects built with bond money.
The Amazon tax: Ballots in Independence, Belton, Liberty, Blue Springs and Lake Waukomis include a proposed "local use tax." It is essentially a sales tax on retail purchases from out-of-state businesses without a physical presence in the state. Most of those purchases are made on-line. The ballot measures provide that the local use tax will never be more or less than the traditional sales tax.
Building stuff: Many localities are asking voters to impose new taxes, increase others or issue bonds for capital improvements. Smithville is proposing a one-half of one percent sales tax through 2038 and a $5.6 million bond issue for upgrading or building streets, roads and sidewalks. If voters say yes, Kearney will increase its general sales tax by one per cent and issue $24.3 million in bonds toward new roads, including an interchange at I-35 and 19th Street. Liberty is asking for the go-ahead to sell $49 million in bonds toward school renovation. Officials said no tax increase is involved.
Candidates, the endangered species: Ballots across Jackson, Clay and Platte counties are filled with uncontested seats. At least seven mayoral incumbents, including Eileen Weir of Independence, will run unopposed on Tuesday. In the tiny Platte County city of Tracy (population 208) the candidate filing deadline came and went without anyone stepping up to run. The race will be decided by write-in votes.
The lack of competition is a national phenomenon. It has become so commonplace that at least two villages, Ridgely in Platte County and Oakview in Clay County are asking voters for permission to forgo future municipal elections for offices where candidates are unopposed.
Comments