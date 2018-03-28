Kansas City is poised to be the 'capital of cool,' travel magazine says

Travel and Leisure magazine likes to ask its readers to explain what they think is so great about their hometowns.
The answers are used to compile an occasional list of "America's Favorite Places — Most Underrated Cities."
And this time, Kansas City came in at No. 9 out of 20.
"Like Minneapolis/St. Paul, many Kansas City residents felt their Midwest location made it too easy to overlook," the magazine said. "'Folks don't happen by,' said one. But with design-driven spots like Urban Provisions, locally roasted beans from Oddly Correct, and outrageously good barbecue from an actual, functional gas station, Kansas City is poised to be the next capital of cool."
Never miss a local story.
The barbecue reference is to Joe's Kansas City in a Shamrock gas station at 3002 W. 47th Ave. in Kansas City, Kan.
The other cities on the list, and their distinctive attributes:
20. Louisville, Ky.: "Distilleries, excellent restaurants, a strong bluegrass scene."
19. Phoenix: "Phoenix has a number of art museums ... that are perfect for avoiding sweltering afternoons."
18. Columbus, Ohio: "Congrats, Columbus. You've now been featured by T+L."
17. Detroit: "Detroit is quickly becoming known as the nation's Great Comeback City."
16. Tucson, Ariz.: "The barbecue, local coffee roasters and craft brewers were three standouts for the desert city."
15. Cincinnati: "The perfect destination for a long weekend getaway, thanks to its collection of art museums and music halls."
14. Philadelphia: "Incredible restaurants and historic museums and monuments."
13. Greenville, S.C.: "Small-town feel, impressive restaurant scene and outdoor offerings."
12. Pittsburgh: "Revitalized and refreshed."
11. Fort Worth, Texas: "The flavor of Texas, the history of Texas, the soul of Texas is in Fort Worth."
10. Minneapolis/St. Paul: "Brave the cold for a vacation full of hockey, winter festivals and seasonal craft beers."
8. Birmingham, Ala.: "Don't miss Red Mountain Park (a 1,500-acre stretch of trees and hills with a 40-foot zip line.)"
7. Rochester, N.Y.: "Museums, restaurants, art, public markets, wineries — tackling the area in a single trip would be formidable."
6. Milwaukee: "Festivals, breweries, museums and multicultural restaurants."
5. Grand Rapids, Mich.: "Hip restaurants serving hyper-local produce, a handful of excellent craft brewers ... and a number of museums all within walking distance."
4. Cleveland: A dizzying array of new restaurants ... and a series of new cycling and walking paths."
3. Indianapolis: "A great foodie, beer (and) even a cultural event destination."
2. Buffalo, N.Y.: "A beautiful destination with world-class architecture (like seven Frank Lloyd Wright designs.)"
1. Norfolk, Va.: "A flourishing cultural scene, like a mural-covered arts district and no shortage of restaurants and breweries."
Comments