'Controlled chaos': Revelers in Lawrence will need to follow these rules on Saturday

If you're among the hundreds planning to be in Lawrence this weekend as the University of Kansas Jayhawks battle in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, the city wants you to know a few things.
Forget about parking on Massachusetts Street, the main drag through downtown. It is being turned into a pedestrian walkway.
Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, the street will be closed to traffic and parking from Sixth Street to 11th Street. Access to alleys adjacent to Massachussets Street in the downtown area will be limited to businesses and deliveries.
Vehicles parked within the closed section of Massachusetts Street after 5 a.m. Saturday will be towed. To retrieve vehicles, owners will need to call non-emergency dispatchers at 785-832-7509.
Although Massachusetts Street will be closed to vehicle traffic, downtown businesses will be open. But stay off the rooftops. By city ordinance, every building on Massachusetts Street from Sixth Street to North Park Street, which is just south of 11th Street, will prohibit rooftop access from noon Saturday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
On Saturday, all bars and restaurants will serve drinks in plastic or Styrofoam cups. Open container laws will be enforced until after the game if KU wins. If KU wins the game, only plastic or Styrofoam cups will be allowed on the downtown area streets. No glass bottles or cans will be allowed.
Parking will be allowed on side streets and in parking garages but not on the upper level of the stacked garage at 927 New Hampshire St. And all parking will be free at meters and city lots all day. Parking lot time limits will not be enforced.
A person caught with a glass container could face a $100 fine, and if police see you on a rooftop, the fine could be as much as $1,000.
The city is running shuttles from 11 a.m. to one hour after the 7:49 p.m. game ends, from Memorial Stadium - Lot 94, to the bus stop located in the 700 block of Vermont Street.
"I would suggest that people get to town early if they want to get a seat at any of the bars or restaurants downtown because it is going to be packed and we are going to fill up fast," said Chris Neverve, general manager of the Red Lyon Tavern, 944 Massachusetts St.
At Jefferson's Restaurant, 743 Massachusetts St., owner Brandon Graham said business owners want to remind visitors "to expect to be patient and understand that it is going to be very busy everywhere." And, he said, each eatery will have its own policies for seating.
"It is a massive undertaking in what we believe will be controlled chaos," said Officer Drew Fennelly. "The last time they won, in 2008, they estimated about 40,000 people were downtown."
With that expectation, a beefed-up police presence will patrol the downtown, with Lawrence Police getting assistance from area departments.
On campus the university is hosting an Allen Fieldhouse Watch Party with members of the KU pep band and spirit squad on hand. The north, south and east entrances of the Fieldhouse will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission and parking for this event is free.
