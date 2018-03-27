'Whites only'? Lifeguard at YMCA discriminated against toddler, KC mother says

Kamdyn, a 2-year-old boy, zipped down a slide at the North Kansas City YMCA pool on Sunday, arm floaties waving with his eager arms, "having the time of his life," according to his mother.
But then a lifeguard essentially kicked them out of the children's play area, said Cierra, the mother. The Kansas City woman declined to give her last name for fear of being the target of hate mail.
Cierra added that it wasn't just that the lifeguard, described as a white woman in her 50s, kicked out her son, but she did it after treating a white family with noticeably more respect, Cierra said.
"I cried for my son because he’s got to grow up in this world," Cierra said. "I‘ve done it for 28 years. I’ve experienced it. It doesn’t hurt me anymore, but it definitely hurts me for my son and daughter because it’s not going to change."
Paula Oxler, the associate vice president of communications and public relations for the YMCA of Greater Kansas City, told The Star that a diversity and inclusion officer spoke with Cierra about the incident on Tuesday. The officer will also provide an opportunity for a follow-up meeting with Cierra once an investigation has concluded.
"Please know we take member concerns and complaints seriously," Oxler wrote by email. "The YMCA of Greater Kansas City is a charitable, nonprofit organization with an inclusive mission. We strive to ensure access, inclusion and engagement for all in a welcoming and safe environment."
Cierra described just what led her to believe the lifeguard is "a racist."
When Cierra, Kamdyn and Cierra's 1-year-old daughter first waded into the shallow end of an adult pool, the lifeguard ignored them, Cierra said.
Then a white family with children arrived, and the lifeguard offered to open the children's play area for them. Kamdyn joined the white children as they played, Cierra said.
"At the time, I didn’t know it was for whites only," she wrote on Facebook a few hours later.
Once the white family left, "she (the lifeguard) instantly closed the (children's) pool and turned off the sprinklers," Cierra said, even though Kamdyn was still playing.
"I said, 'You opened it for them (the white family).' She said, 'They asked.'"
Not wanting to be labeled, Cierra said she remained calm albeit distraught, took her son's hand and left the pool.
Cierra confirmed a YMCA official has reached out to her multiple times. The official has been "very supportive and apologetic," Cierra said.
"I feel so much better that they do not tolerate it at all," she added.
Cierra also spoke with another YMCA official, who told her complaints had been lodged against the lifeguard in the past.
Cierra, a single mother, said she understands the importance of a job, so she doesn't want the lifeguard to be fired. Rather, she called on diversity training for the woman.
But still, she said she will never return to the North Kansas City YMCA, and she may terminate her membership altogether.
"I feel like I'm paying my membership for a company to pay a racist," she said.
