Kansas City parent accused of beating up a Hogan Prep school teacher

A parent is accused of beating up a teacher in a classroom at Hogan Preparatory Academy on Tuesday.
According to news reports, the parent and his child were at the public charter school at 1221 E. Meyer Blvd., to talk with school leaders about an earlier incident involving possible inappropriate behavior between a teacher and the father's child.
School officials said they had recently heard about that incident and had already started an investigation into the claims.
School officials did not release details about that incident to the news organizations, but said it was not something that would land a teacher on leave.
School Superintendent Danny Tipton told news reporters that it appeared a Monday meeting between the school principal and the student's parents had gone well, but the parents returned to school on Tuesday.
KCTV5 reported that Tipton told them, "There was no reason to suspect they were going to be anything other than do the right thing.”
The student and her mother went into the school office. The student's father slipped into the classroom where the alleged altercation took place. School officials said school personnel had to separate the parent and the teacher, after which the parents left the school.
Kansas City Police are investigating both incidents.
