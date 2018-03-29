‘Schools have been inundated.’ Threats up 300 percent in the 30 days since Parkland

All the talk and concern about school shootings have apparently led to a dramatic rise in violence and threats in schools across the country.
Recent data from The Educator's School Safety Network shows that in the 30 days since a 19-year-old shooter gunned down 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., school-based violence and threats have increased more than 300 percent.
The network, which tracks school violence in the United States by following media reports, said that "schools have been inundated." Nationwide, an average of nearly 60 threats and incidents a day have been reported. That's up from 13 a day in the prior 108 school days since Labor Day, when most schools start their fall sessions, and before Parkland.
An uptick of about 20 percent is normal after a major incident, said Amanda Klinger, director of operations for the Ohio-based safety network. "We are not surprised by the spike. We expect that due to contagion."
Never miss a local story.
What she finds alarming this time, she said, "is how long this contagion has been sustained."
Klinger said she believes the big increase in threats corresponds to the amount of attention that marches and student walkouts is bringing to gun violence and school safety. "I think that is a good thing," she said.
While the network has no definitive reason as to why threats have increased, Klinger said, it's likely that more students are "emboldened to report threats and potential violence" because a national spotlight has been put on the issue.
But Klinger also said that while the data her organization is presenting shows a tremendous jump in school violence and threats, she suspects the figures are actually low.
"We know that our data is incomplete," Klinger said. "If no information about a threat or incident was reported, then it is not included in the data. But we know the problem is at least as bad as what we are able to quantify."
The Kansas City area has not been immune to the problem, and a surge in threats had schools and law enforcement scrambling to handle them. Having to investigate every threat to some degree "is a tall order, a lot of work for schools and law enforcement agencies," Klinger said.
She said that while the frequency of threats seems to have tamped down from the highest point of 107 a day one week after Parkland, she's not sure the numbers will ever fall back to where they were before Feb. 14.
"Maybe what we are seeing is a new normal," she said.
Comments