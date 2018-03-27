This KU duo has already won a national championship for the Jayhawks

Two students from the University of Kansas are national champions in college debate.
KU's Quaram Robinson and Will Katz defeated Georgetown early Tuesday morning in a 4-3 decision to win the National Debate Tournament.
The pair had defeated Harvard earlier in the semi-finals.
Tuesday's victory marks the sixth time that a Kansas debate team has won a National Debate Tournament. A Kansas team most recently won the National Debate Tournament in 2009.
Throughout its history, the university has had a team reach the final four of the National Debate Tournament more than 15 times.
At the National Debate Tournament, competitors debated a "resolution" related to health insurance. Resolutions are topics that students affiliated with the National Debate Tournament debate all season.
Coach Scott Harris told The Star last year that being successful on the debate floor means not just being able to debate using diverse styles, but being intellectually prepared to respond to arguments based on politics, current events, new and old schools of thought, literature and philosophy.
Competitors also read prepared briefs, quotes and research as fast as they can, making the debate hard to follow to the undeveloped ear.
On Twitter this week, Harris praised Robinson, a senior and decorated college debater.
"Quaram Robinson is the first KU debater in history to make it to the championship debate at NDT twice, the first KU debater to reach the elimination rounds of the NDT 4 times, she just keeps shattering records," he wrote.
After the final, he tweeted an update.
"And add NDT Champion to Quaram's impressive resume," he tweeted.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Rock chalk! KU debate students Quaram Robinson and Will Katz won the National Debate Tournament championship early this morning, defeating Georgetown in the finals. They are KU's sixth team to win the national tournament. <a href="https://t.co/MZ2yhmMy1o">pic.twitter.com/MZ2yhmMy1o</a></p>— University of Kansas (@KUnews) <a href="https://twitter.com/KUnews/status/978658319220043781?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 27, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Going to need to update the turnpike road sign. Debate now has 6 National Debate Tournament Championships. Hope <a href="https://twitter.com/KUHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KUHoops</a> can match that number next week. <a href="https://t.co/mkP0Xn37Up">pic.twitter.com/mkP0Xn37Up</a></p>— Scott Harris (@rockthechalk) <a href="https://twitter.com/rockthechalk/status/978525025258098688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 27, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">On a 4-3 decision, the Kansas team of Quaram Robinson and Will Katz has defeated Georgetown in the final round of the 2018 NDT!<br><br>Kansas Debate has won its 6th National Debate Tournament championship!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rockchalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rockchalk</a></p>— Kansas Debate (@KansasDebate) <a href="https://twitter.com/KansasDebate/status/978506948432879616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 27, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Quaram Robinson is a 4 time qualifier for the National Debate Tournament, has been in the elimination rounds each of the first three years, was an NDT finalist in 2016, and is the first black woman to win the Copeland Award. A pretty impressive debate career. <a href="https://t.co/sDffG8ZKnG">pic.twitter.com/sDffG8ZKnG</a></p>— Kansas Debate (@KansasDebate) <a href="https://twitter.com/KansasDebate/status/977041860324716545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
