Count 'em: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 Chihuahua puppies born in Olathe

A Chihuahua in Olathe surprised her rescuers by giving birth to 11 pups — on National Puppy Day, no less.
The folks at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission were blown away.
"They are all doing wonderful and so far are very healthy," the group posted on Facebook. "Mom and babies are in a very loving foster home! We are soooooooooooo excited for 11 BUNDLES OF JOY!"
The mother, named Laugh Out Loud, was rescued from a hoarding situation. She is being cared for by Josie Brown of Olathe.
Laugh Out Loud had her babies over a period of about 12 hours on Friday.
An internet search indicates the largest Chihuahua litter on record was 10 in 2011. If that is correct then Laugh Out Loud has broken the record. The average Chihuahua litter is two to five pups.
The litter has prompted more than 100 comments on Facebook.
"The puppies are cute but I feel sorry for Mama," posted Stacey Carron Vierra.
The shelter responded: "This will be her last litter ever."
Unleashed Pet Rescue is accepting donations to help care for the puppies.
