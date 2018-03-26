Kansas City Art Institute students create parking lot art with an unlikely helper

SHARE COPY LINK Printmaking students at the Kansas City Art Institute used an industrial-sized road roller to help transfer ink to paper, during the 11th annual Road Roller Printmaking Event in the parking lot of Lead Bank in Kansas City. John Sleezer

Printmaking students at the Kansas City Art Institute used an industrial-sized road roller to help transfer ink to paper, during the 11th annual Road Roller Printmaking Event in the parking lot of Lead Bank in Kansas City. John Sleezer