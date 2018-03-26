Kansas City Art Institute students create parking lot art with an unlikely helper

An industrial-size road roller and wood cuts became part of the art process for Kansas City Art Institute printmaking students as they created large scale art in the parking lot of Lead Bank.
"It's kind of like a big printmaking hoorah, it's like our Super Bowl," Alyza Perez said.
Perez, a junior in the Printmaking Department, is one of several students who spent a week carving large sheets of medium-density fiberboard, then coating them with ink and pressing their creations onto paper.
"You're just crushing your image and your block, and hoping to get any kind of an impression," Perez added.
To see a 360° view of the process, open the video below on a desktop.
This was the 11th annual Road Roller Printmaking Event for the school.
"We set aside the whole week just for this," Laura Berman, acting chair of the Printmaking Department said. "All the classes sort of halt and go on pause and we all focus on this for a solid week."
The students work in groups or on their own to create the carvings, but everyone helps each other when it comes time to rolling over the large scale prints.
"It's a very strong community building event," Berman added.
This year's theme, Resolve, was suggested by visiting artists Blake and Hannah Sanders.
