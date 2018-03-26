58-year-old Paola, Kan., man killed after being ejected in rollover crash

A 58-year-old Paola, Kan., man died Saturday evening after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and crashed into a concrete bridge in rural Miami County.
Raymond L. Mitchell died after he was ejected in the rollover crash, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday near 299th Street and Somerset Road, which is east of Paola.
Mitchell was driving south on Somerset in a 2005 Buick SUV when it swerved off the road. The SUV struck a road sign and a concrete bridge, causing it roll numerous times.
Mitchell was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to the sheriff’s office.
Never miss a local story.
Mitchell died at the scene.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments