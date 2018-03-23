Golf tournament where Trump met porn star Stormy Daniels has a KC connection

The celebrity golf tournament where Donald Trump allegedly had extramarital trysts is proudly sponsored by a Kansas City company.
American Century Investments, the financial management firm headquartered at 44th and Main streets, has long been the title sponsor of the championship tourney owned by NBC Sports and held annually at Lake Tahoe.
"This event provides our company with a high profile platform," Chief Marketing Officer Mark Killen said in 2015, referring not at all to the allegations against now-President Trump.
Daniels' first television interview about her claimed affair with Trump is scheduled to air Sunday on "60 Minutes." She has previously said she and Trump had their first sexual encounter during the tournament in 2006, soon after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son Barron.
Trump played in the tournament but denies the affair.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was at the tournament to promote Wicked Films.
According to various accounts, Trump also had an extramarital tryst during the tournament that year with Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump has denied that, as well.
A few things to know about the American Century Championship:
▪ The New York Times says the tournament "sits in the not-taken-seriously corner of the sports landscape, with a reputation among golf-mad celebrities as a first-class frat party where short days give way to long nights at gambling tables and nightclubs."
▪ Sports stars and pop culture figures — John Elway, Charles Barkley, Justin Timberlake among them — enjoy the glow.
▪ The tournament is played at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course with views of the Sierra Nevadas. NBC Sports says it is "arguably one of the most scenic golf courses in the world."
▪ The tournament, scheduled this year July 10-15, is a staple of the NBC Sports lineup. A season pass for spectators is $70
American Century was founded in 1958.
"We're proud of the fact that more than 40 percent of our profits fund basic research to find cures for cancer and other gene-based diseases," Killen said in a 2015 press release announcing the company was extending its sponsorship of the golf tournament.
