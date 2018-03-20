Syed Jamal plays a video game with his son after being released from jail

After being released from jail pending his deportation case, Syed Jamal played a little bit of video game soccer with his youngest son in their Kansas home.
Shane Keyser
Baby needs a heart-lungs transplant

Jack Palmer is 2 months old and has a rare condition that has left him in need of a new heart and lungs. His Kansas City, North, family is holding out hope that a donor can be found.