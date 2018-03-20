Raw: Syed Jamal reunites with family after federal judge orders release from jail

Kansas Chemist Syed Jamal is reunited with his family after federal judge ordered his release from jail pending outcome of his deportation case.
John Sleezer
Baby needs a heart-lungs transplant

Jack Palmer is 2 months old and has a rare condition that has left him in need of a new heart and lungs. His Kansas City, North, family is holding out hope that a donor can be found.