Last year, he ran a marathon to honor fellow officer. Now he'll run across the state

Keegan Hughes ran a marathon last year for a fellow police officer who had been shot in the head.
Now, Hughes wants to run 10 times farther — across the state of Missouri.
Wearing his full police uniform, the Blue Springs officer will run 260 miles in honor of Missouri police officers and firefighters who have died, including Clinton Officers Christopher Ryan Morton and Gary Michael — who were fatally shot on duty about seven months apart.
Hughes will start his run Friday in St. Charles, Mo., outside of St. Louis, and plans to make it to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City by March 31, in time to see Independence Officer Tom Wagstaff throw the first pitch at the Royals game against the Chicago White Sox.
Wagstaff was shot in the head while responding to a home burglary nearly a year ago. He survived and spent months at a Nebraska rehabilitation center before going back home late last year.
Last April, Hughes ran 26.2 miles around the track at Blue Springs High School to help raise money for Wagstaff and his family.
During this month's run, Hughes will meet with other first responders to present flags to families of fallen officers and firefighters . He will also be carrying the ball Wagstaff will throw.
Hughes is also running to raise money for the nonprofit Answering the Call, which gives 100 percent of donations to first responders and their families in time of need, according to a news release. A YouCaring page set up to accept donations for the nonprofit has raised nearly $4,000 since it launched in January.
The public is invited to Brittany Hill Middle School, 2701 N.W. 1 St. in Blue Springs, to welcome Hughes back from his journey on March 30.
