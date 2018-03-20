Supporters of Syed Jamal, detained by ICE, arrive for hearing at federal courthouse

Supporters of Syed Jamal arrive at the federal courthouse in Kansas City hoping a judge will free Syed Jamal who has been in custody since his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Jan. 24 in Lawrence, Kan.
Tammy Ljungblad
Jack Palmer is 2 months old and has a rare condition that has left him in need of a new heart and lungs. His Kansas City, North, family is holding out hope that a donor can be found.