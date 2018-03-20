If you see emergency trucks all over Kansas Speedway, this is why

If you notice several emergency vehicles around the Kansas Speedway next week, don't be alarmed, says the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.
First responders and other agencies from around the area will practice how to handle a hypothetical attack in training exercises there March 26, 27 and 28.
Ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars will be involved, and access to the site, off Interstates 435 and 70 in KCK, will be limited to authorized personnel.
The Mid-America Regional Council will conduct the exercises, designed to help first responders practice working together for an attack, like a bomb or a chemical release, at a public venue, like the Speedway. MARC conducts this type of training once or twice a year.
