Do red states really depend more on federal money? Not Kansas

Contrary to what you'd expect, red states are more dependent upon the federal government on average than so-called blue states.
But bright red Kansas bucks the trend.
According to a study by the personal finance website WalletHub, Kansas ranks 49th among the 50 states in dependency on Washington.
The rankings are based on three key factors: Federal money as a share of state revenue. The state's share of federal jobs. And the state's return on federal taxes paid (calculated by dividing federal funding by IRS collections).
New Mexico is the state most dependent on the federal government, according to the study. Delaware is the least.
The states were given scores, with lower numbers indicating greater dependency. Red states, which are more likely to vote Republican, averaged 20.17. Blue states, which are more likely to vote Democratic, averaged 33.55.
The findings are counterintuitive because Republicans generally favor a smaller federal government.
Illinois, which ranks as the third least-dependent state, has the highest state taxes in the country. Alaska, the eighth most dependent state, has the lowest state taxes.
