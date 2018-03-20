Firefighters battle a two-alarm fire near I-70 and Van Brunt in Kansas City

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm blaze Tuesday that engulfed a two-story building near Interstate 70 and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City.
There were no reports of injuries.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Raytown.
The call was initially dispatched as a single-alarm fire. But shortly after firefighters started attacking the blaze, they requested that a second alarm be sounded so additional firefighters could respond to the scene.
Fire was reported to be shooting through the roof of the structure. Firefighters evacuated the building and began fighting the fire defensively.
At one point, three ladder trucks poured water onto the place from above.
Firefighters created a collapse zone around the building. About 40 minutes after firefighters arrived, commanders at the scene asked that an alert tone be sounded because parts of the building were in imminent danger of collapsing.
