Expect rain during your Kansas City commute on Monday

Showers are expected to hit the Kansas City metropolitan area tonight and into Monday, particularly after 1 a.m.
Rain will continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.
"Showers return tonight & will stick around through MON night. A few isolated non-severe storms may be embedded. Up to 1 inch of rain is expected, with the higher amounts along & south of I-70," the National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted on Sunday.
A few thunderstorms are expected in parts of Missouri and Kansas south of Highway 50, but the storms are not expected to be severe.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 52 on Monday with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
