Showers are expected to hit the Kansas City metropolitan area on Monday.
Showers are expected to hit the Kansas City metropolitan area on Monday. Tammy Ljungblad
Showers are expected to hit the Kansas City metropolitan area on Monday. Tammy Ljungblad

Local

Expect rain during your Kansas City commute on Monday

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

March 18, 2018 03:36 PM

Showers are expected to hit the Kansas City metropolitan area tonight and into Monday, particularly after 1 a.m.

Rain will continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

"Showers return tonight & will stick around through MON night. A few isolated non-severe storms may be embedded. Up to 1 inch of rain is expected, with the higher amounts along & south of I-70," the National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted on Sunday.

A few thunderstorms are expected in parts of Missouri and Kansas south of Highway 50, but the storms are not expected to be severe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 52 on Monday with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

  Comments  