Mayor Sly James wants to heal the city's racial divides

Zei Uwadia, 16, is the first patient at Children’s Mercy Hospital to walk on ECMO, a form of life support that pumps blood from her heart, oxygenates it, then pumps it back in her body. Zei’s lungs failed in October for unexplained reasons.
Master patrolman Dennis Vallejo of the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department and workers from Operation Brightside cleaned and painted the defaced John Brown statue on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, near the historic Quindaro Townsite ruins.
Kansas chemist Syed Jamal, who had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since his Jan. 24 arrest, was released from the Platte County jail and reunited with his family, pending the outcome of his deportation case.
Supporters of Syed Jamal arrive at the federal courthouse in Kansas City hoping a judge will free Syed Jamal who has been in custody since his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Jan. 24 in Lawrence, Kan.
A morning fire in the 2800 block of Raytown Road turned into a two-alarm blaze in a commercial building. Firefighters were fighting the fire defensively due to the danger of parts of the building collapsing.
Active shooter training has evolved for law enforcement in the past few years, and local officers from municipalities in Johnson County gathered to practice with civilian participants at Antioch Church.
Hundreds of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging actions of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and seeking damages caused by flooding along the Missouri River from 2006 to 2011. Here are excerpts from a press conference h