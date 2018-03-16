Will rain dampen Kansas City's St. Patrick's Day Parade? Here's what you need to know

It won't be particularly bright outside, but the weather is supposed to be dry for Kansas City's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill is forecasting a mostly cloudy Saturday — with no rain — and highs in the 40s and 50s.





In other words, a comfortable day for the 11 a.m. parade that begins at Linwood Boulevard and Broadway. Pick a cheering spot anywhere along Broadway down to 43rd Street.

Actor and comedian David Koechner is the grand marshal. Koechner grew up in Tipton, Mo., but he hosts the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, and his wife, Leigh, grew up in Overland Park, so he is an honorary Kansas Citian.

There are plenty of other activities and entertainment options on tap all day and evening.





Speaking of taps, Kansas City area police will be out in force looking for drunken drivers.