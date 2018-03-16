Dax, K9 for KCK police, gets a protective vest worth more $1,700

Dax looks sharp in his new vest.
The K9 member of the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department is sporting a bullet- and stab-protective vest courtesy of a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to law-enforcement dogs.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 2,800 protective vests across the country through private and corporate donations.
Each vest has a value of $1,795 to $2,234, according to the police department. They weigh 4-5 pounds.
Dax's vest was sponsored by PetArmor and Walmart.
There are an estimated 30,000 law-enforcement dogs in the United States. They face danger just as human officers do. In December, Champ, a K9 that works with the Cass County Sheriff's Department, was stabbed in the neck. Champ has recovered and is back on the job.
The suspect, Zachary Wilbanks of Harrisonville, was charged with resisting and assault on a police animal. He failed to appear in court and remains a fugitive.
The incident resulted in a push to increase penalties in Missouri for killing or incapacitating K9s. A bill to make the punishment three to 10 years in prison was defeated after some lawmakers argued it could signal that police dogs were more important than other concerns.
