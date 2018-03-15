Experience active shooter training with law enforcement (360 video)

Johnson County law enforcement officers participating in active shooter training at Antioch Church in Overland Park, where first responders were confronted with multiple gunmen and wounded civilians.
John Sleezer
How 911 calls are located

Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made.