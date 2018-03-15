Experience active shooter training with law enforcement (360 video)

Hundreds of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging actions of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and seeking damages caused by flooding along the Missouri River from 2006 to 2011. Here are excerpts from a press conference h
An attempted vehicle theft in Bremerton, Washington was thwarted by a mother who fought off the suspect while a 2-year-old was inside. The suspect was arrested after a lengthy chase by police. Video courtesy of the Bremerton Police Department.
One year after Srinivasan Kuchibhotla was shot and killed inside Austin’s Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas, his widow Sunayana Dumala led a peace walk from the Garmin headquarters to the bar where Kuchibhotla was killed. The walk took place on Friday
Samantha Knowles was 15 when she married her husband Dylan in Missouri. She was not pregnant and he was 17 so there was no issue with statutory rape charges. The two wanted to marry before Dylan deployed for military service.
In 2014, Brittany Koerselman was 15 and pregnant with the child of her 21-year-old boyfriend Jeremie Rook. With police bearing down on Jeremie with possible statutory rape charges, the Iowa couple made a trip to Missouri to wed.
Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, was identified as the officer shot and killed Tuesday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Morton was a twice-deployed veteran who joined the Army National Guard in 2005. Two other officers were shot Tues