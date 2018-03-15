Independence woman killed, five others injured in wrong-way I-35 crash in Kansas

A 32-year-old Independence woman died late Wednesday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 just east of Ottawa in Franklin County, Kansas.
Tyra L. Cooper was a passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban that was headed north in the southbound lanes of I-35. She died when the SUV collided head-on with a 2018 Chevrolet Impala sedan about 10:50 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Five others were injured in the crash, including both drivers and three passengers inside the sedan. They were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.
Cooper and driver of the SUV were not wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol. The driver and passengers in the sedan were wearing seat belts.
