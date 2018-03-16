JoCo voter rolls rise as elections approach. But most have decided not to pick a side

Johnson County’s voter roll has risen by more than 9,000 registrations in the past year, as mid-term elections approach.
The county’s voter registration totaled 387,744 in February 2017 and has grown to 396,936 this month.
The largest increase has been among unaffiliated voters, up from 112,122 to 117,970.
Republicans are still in the lead, with 177,907 registered voters, up from 177,262 in February 2017. Democrats grew from 94,477 to 96,861.
One reason unaffiliated voter rolls may be growing is that they have the flexibility to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary on Aug. 7.
Johnson County residents who are registered either Republican or Democrat can change that affiliation, but must do so by June 1. But unaffiliated voters can affiliate with any party through the registration deadline of July 17 or on Election Day, Aug. 7.
Since 2016, voter registration has grown modestly on the unaffiliated, Libertarian and Democrat rolls. The Republican registration has declined somewhat, from 181,963 in October 2016, just prior to the last presidential election.
Election office spokesman Nathan Carter declined to speculate on the reason for the various increases but agreed interest in campaigns and elections is robust.
“There was significant interest in last year’s local, non-partisan elections,” Carter said.
In addition to this year's partisan races, four of the seven non-partisan Johnson County Commission seats are up for election. The deadline to file as candidates for those seats is June 1. If three or more candidates file for any seat, it would trigger a primary election.
When Johnson County voters go to the polls in August, they will find new equipment. The county's election office is spending $13 million this year on new voting machines, replacing touch-screen machines bought in 2002.
“It’ll be a whole new system, all new equipment,” Carter said. “We’re hoping to have it purchased and deployed for the primary election in August.”
The benefit, he said, is the new equipment will have a voter-verified paper audit trail, to ensure the vote is tallied properly. The system until now has been able to produce a ballot-by-ballot paper trail.
