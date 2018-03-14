Firefighters found two people dead inside a burning house on Kansas City's East Side, according to reports. The house appeared to have been divided into two apartments. The people on the lower level escaped unharmed. This Google Maps Street View image is from August 2014.
Firefighters found two people dead inside a burning house on Kansas City's East Side, according to reports. The house appeared to have been divided into two apartments. The people on the lower level escaped unharmed. This Google Maps Street View image is from August 2014. Google Maps
Firefighters found two people dead inside a burning house on Kansas City's East Side, according to reports. The house appeared to have been divided into two apartments. The people on the lower level escaped unharmed. This Google Maps Street View image is from August 2014. Google Maps

Local

Two people found dead in burning house on Kansas City's East Side, reports say

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

March 14, 2018 07:37 AM

Firefighters found the bodies of two people inside a burning house early Wednesday on Kansas City's East Side, according to reports.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 3:50 a.m. in the 6200 block of East Ninth Street, which is at the corner of Ninth and Belmont Avenue.

Four people lived in the house, which appeared to have been split into two apartments, according to news reports. The residents who lived on the bottom level were able to get out of the burning building unharmed. The two people who lived in the upper level died. They are believed to be a mother and son.

The fire was reported under control by 4:40 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

View More Video