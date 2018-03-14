Two people found dead in burning house on Kansas City's East Side, reports say

Firefighters found the bodies of two people inside a burning house early Wednesday on Kansas City's East Side, according to reports.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 3:50 a.m. in the 6200 block of East Ninth Street, which is at the corner of Ninth and Belmont Avenue.
Four people lived in the house, which appeared to have been split into two apartments, according to news reports. The residents who lived on the bottom level were able to get out of the burning building unharmed. The two people who lived in the upper level died. They are believed to be a mother and son.
The fire was reported under control by 4:40 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
