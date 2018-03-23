The untold story of Sly James' youth and his hopes for healing KC's racial divide

SHARE COPY LINK Then 16-year-old Sly James, the lead singer with Amelia Earhart Memorial Flying Band, ran away for a chance to open for Jefferson Airplane, and did not go back home for 5 years. "Don't regret a minute of it." Shelly Yang

Then 16-year-old Sly James, the lead singer with Amelia Earhart Memorial Flying Band, ran away for a chance to open for Jefferson Airplane, and did not go back home for 5 years. "Don't regret a minute of it." Shelly Yang