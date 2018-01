More Videos 1:51 'The loss is indescribable': Mother gives statement about her sheriff's deputy son Pause 0:43 Listen to woman describe her interactions with Gov. Eric Greitens 2:45 "Gone Girl" author Gillian Flynn visits Saint Thomas Aquinas High School 0:40 Overturned truck and multiple vehicle accident on Highway 69 1:14 The impact of the decline in international students 0:36 Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City 0:44 Ice forming on overhead power lines freezes up street car service 2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 3:28 Mother of man shot by police speaks out 1:07 After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Overturned truck and multiple vehicle accident on Highway 69 A truck overturned in the median along Highway 69 north of 199th Street on Friday morning along with several other cars that left the road, briefly shutting down the northbound lane in Kansas. A truck overturned in the median along Highway 69 north of 199th Street on Friday morning along with several other cars that left the road, briefly shutting down the northbound lane in Kansas. John Sleezer and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

