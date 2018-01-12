A Missouri teen, 16, has been missing since Monday

An Ozarks teen has been missing since Monday.
Emilee Shipley, 16, has blonde hair, green eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
She was last seen in jean shorts, black leggings and tan boots.
Kenny Burnett, a dispatcher with the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department, said foul play is not expected.
“She left a note that she was leaving and she took off and nobody knows exactly where to, he said, “but she said she’d be safe.”
Those with information about her whereabouts are urged to call the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department at 417-679-4633.
