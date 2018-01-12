Emilee Shipley
Emilee Shipley Ozark County Times via Facebook
Emilee Shipley Ozark County Times via Facebook

Local

A Missouri teen, 16, has been missing since Monday

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

January 12, 2018 10:24 AM

An Ozarks teen has been missing since Monday.

Emilee Shipley, 16, has blonde hair, green eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was last seen in jean shorts, black leggings and tan boots.

Kenny Burnett, a dispatcher with the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department, said foul play is not expected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“She left a note that she was leaving and she took off and nobody knows exactly where to, he said, “but she said she’d be safe.”

Those with information about her whereabouts are urged to call the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department at 417-679-4633.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mother of man shot by police speaks out

    Linda Dowdy, the mother of a man shot by a Kansas City police officer on Nov. 30, 2016, speaks about her son's death.

Mother of man shot by police speaks out

Mother of man shot by police speaks out 3:28

Mother of man shot by police speaks out
High-skilled immigrant from India says he faces discriminatory system 1:22

High-skilled immigrant from India says he faces discriminatory system

View More Video