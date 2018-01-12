Below normal temperatures forecast for the next week

Single-digit temperatures were the norm across the Kansas City region Friday morning but no major traffic problems were reported.
A vehicle fire closed three lanes of westbound Interstate 435 past Holmes Road shortly before 7 a.m.
The National Weather Service is not forecasting any precipitation at least until Sunday into Monday, when there is a 40 percent chance of light snow. Minor accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible.
Below normal temperatures are expected for the next week.
KC has already had 16 days of below freezing highs this cold season...on avg. we have 23.7. We are expecting highs below freezing the next 7 days that will put us at 23 and we are only halfway thru Winter! Gotta love the Winter of 2017-2018, don't you??— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 12, 2018
