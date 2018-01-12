Below normal temperatures forecast for the next week

Single-digit temperatures were the norm across the Kansas City region Friday morning but no major traffic problems were reported.

A vehicle fire closed three lanes of westbound Interstate 435 past Holmes Road shortly before 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service is not forecasting any precipitation at least until Sunday into Monday, when there is a 40 percent chance of light snow. Minor accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible.

Below normal temperatures are expected for the next week.

