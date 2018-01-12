Local

Below normal temperatures forecast for the next week

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

January 12, 2018 06:46 AM

Single-digit temperatures were the norm across the Kansas City region Friday morning but no major traffic problems were reported.

A vehicle fire closed three lanes of westbound Interstate 435 past Holmes Road shortly before 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service is not forecasting any precipitation at least until Sunday into Monday, when there is a 40 percent chance of light snow. Minor accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible.

Below normal temperatures are expected for the next week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

Related stories from Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 2:33

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen

Pause
Ice forming on overhead power lines freezes up street car service 0:44

Ice forming on overhead power lines freezes up street car service

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka 1:03

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 2:55

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa 1:07

After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support 2:00

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support

Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop 5:01

Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop

Missouri River tour stresses the importance of abundant clean water 2:41

Missouri River tour stresses the importance of abundant clean water

Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations 0:42

Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations

Barack Obama on David Letterman's new Netflix show (teaser clip) 1:03

Barack Obama on David Letterman's new Netflix show (teaser clip)

  • Ice forming on overhead power lines freezes up street car service

    Ice that formed after morning rains froze, suspended street car service in Kansas City and at least one car was towed back to the barn.

Ice forming on overhead power lines freezes up street car service

View More Video