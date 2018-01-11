One person was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck Thursday on southbound Interstate 35 near 119th Street in Olathe.
Police investigating fatal multi-vehicle wreck on southbound I-35 in Olathe

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

January 11, 2018 10:08 PM

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that killed a person on southbound Interstate 35 and 119th Street in Olathe.

The wreck was reported about 9:30 p.m. Thursday south of College Blvd., and just north of 119th Street.

The wreck caused the closure of multiple lanes in the area for several hours. Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

