Police investigating fatal multi-vehicle wreck on southbound I-35 in Olathe

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that killed a person on southbound Interstate 35 and 119th Street in Olathe.
The wreck was reported about 9:30 p.m. Thursday south of College Blvd., and just north of 119th Street.
⚠️⚠️AVOID THE AREA⚠️⚠️— Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) January 12, 2018
KHP Troopers are working a fatality collision in the area of SB I-35 south of College BLVD, just north of 119th Street.
⚠️Expect Multiple lane closures in the area for several hours.
⚠️Use Alternate Routes
The wreck caused the closure of multiple lanes in the area for several hours. Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
