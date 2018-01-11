A police officer in North Kansas City was injured after a foot chase and shooting incident Thursday near the 1600 block of Redbud Lane, shown here in a Google Maps image.
Police officer injured after foot chase, shooting incident in NKC

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

January 11, 2018 05:58 PM

A police officer in North Kansas City was injured after a foot chase and shooting incident Thursday, but police have not said how the officer was specifically hurt.

The incident began in the 1600 block of Redbud Lane when officers were looking for a man who allegedly threatened someone at another location.

According to scanner traffic, a caller reported a shooting about 4:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northeast Clubhouse Drive, less than 400 feet away.

When officers located the suspect, he ran, and a foot chase ensued into a nearby wooded area. The man and an officer exchanged gunfire after a brief struggle in the woods, police said.

The officer suffered a head injury, but police did not say how he was injured. He was listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

The suspect was not injured and is in custody, police said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

