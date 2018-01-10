Several school districts in the metro area have already called off school ahead of Thursday’s inclement weather forecast.
School districts cancel classes ahead of Thursday’s freezing rain, sleet, snow forecast

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 10:44 PM

Several school districts in the metro area have already called off school ahead of Thursday’s inclement weather forecast.

See if your child’s district made the list here: http://media.kansascity.com/livegraphics/links/weatherclosings/index.html.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, including the Kansas City area.

At the beginning of Thursday morning’s commute, drivers will likely face rain. But temperatures are expected to plunge from the 40s to the 20s between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The rain is expected to move into the Kansas City area — starting in the north and then spreading to the south — after midnight Wednesday. The rain will switchover to a wintry mix by mid-morning then to snow later in the day.

The snow is expected to taper off around the evening rush hour.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens Thursday night. Wind chills will drop to about zero degrees by Friday morning.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

