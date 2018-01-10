Some love for the Ozarks: ‘Best new attraction’ and one of the top cities to visit

Within the last week, one Ozarks getaway was deemed the “Best New Attraction in America,” and another spot was named among the best 52 places in the world to travel.
The area, no secret to Missourians for its sparkling lakes, hilly terrain and down-to-earth good times, is being catapulted onto the national scene with the two recent distinctions.
The Wonders of Wildlife National Museum in Springfield, which held a grand opening in September attended by ex-presidents and celebrities, was named the country’s best new attraction by USA Today.
USA Today touted the museum’s 1.5 miles of immersive galleries, 4D dioramas and 1.5-million-gallon aquarium.
It also features 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds from 800 species.
“I applaud Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium, the most significant natural history museum in modern times,” said Paul Babaz, president of the Safari Club International.
“In the days ahead, conservation faces many challenges. The Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium is the hub that allows us to address these challenges by bringing together our conservation community and the pubic to learn and appreciate our wonderful natural resources,” said Becky Humphries, CEO of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
About 40 miles south, Branson was listed among the top 52 places in the world to travel to in 2018 by The New York Times.
“This town in the Ozark mountains, well-known for offering thrills of the high-flying and toe-tapping variety, is upping its game. The theme park Silver Dollar City already boasts Outlaw Run, a wooden coaster with a corkscrew, and this spring will add Time Traveler, set to be the world’s tallest, steepest and fastest spinning coaster. Those who like their entertainment without sudden drops can enjoy one of the many theatrical productions, like the Haygoods, an energetic country music show with light-up fiddles and lasers,” The Times wrote.
Other attractions in the city include the Titanic Museum, a tropical-themed water park and Table Rock State Park.
Branson was chosen out of 13,000 submissions. The top 52 places were chosen as places “to inspire travelers for the coming year.”
The city joined places like East Cape, Los Cabos; Vierwaldstättersee, Switzerland; Baltimore; New Orleans; and São Tomé and Príncipe — a Portuguese colony.
For the complete list of places, visit the website.
Jada Yuan, a New York Times reporter who grew up in rural New Mexico, visited all 52 of the places on the list.
“I feel like there’s a part of my soul that isn’t being filled up except when I travel,” she said.
